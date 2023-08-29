San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. Photo via @SanDiegoCounty X

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 32-year-old woman who was killed last weekend in a wrong-way traffic crash on Interstate 15 in Serra Mesa.

Yannira Rodriguez of San Diego was heading south when her Honda Fit was struck by an Infiniti QX30 traveling to the north on the wrong side of the freeway near Aero Drive about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office and California Highway Patrol.

The Infiniti then continued on to the north before crashing into a Nissan Altima, CHP public-affairs Officer Salvador Castro said.

Emergency crews freed Rodriguez from her crumpled car before pronouncing her dead at the scene of the wreck.

Paramedics took a woman who had been riding in Rodriguez’s car and the driver of the Infiniti, a 25-year-old La Mesa man, to hospitals for treatment of serious injuries. Their names have not been released.

“Alcohol and/or drugs are suspected to be a factor in the crash,” Castro said.

City News Service contributed to this article.