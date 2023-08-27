Firefighters work to extricate the victim from the Honda on Interstate 15. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A motorist died early Sunday after a collision that involved a wrong-way driver on Interstate 15 nearing Mission Valley.

The collision, in the southbound lanes, took place just after 1:30 a.m. and forced a closure of the freeway at Friars Road, according to OnScene.TV.

The California Highway Patrol had received a call of a wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-15 shortly before reports of a wreck involving a Honda Fit, Nissan Altima and an Infiniti SUV.

Firefighters attempted to free a trapped driver from the Honda, using the “Jaws of Life” along with other tools. The operation took approximately 25 minutes, OnScene reported, but medics later pronounced the driver dead.

One other person from another vehicle was transported to the hospital for unknown injuries.

The CHP diverted traffic at Aero Drive during investigation of the crash, which left debris strewn throughout all lanes.