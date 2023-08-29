The central jail on Front Street in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

A man suspected of intentionally sparking a series of minor fires Tuesday in a neighborhood near the intersection of state Route 94 and SR-125 was arrested near the site of one of the blazes, authorities reported.

The fires along Bancroft Drive and Troy Street in Spring Valley erupted shortly before 6 a.m., burning trash, wood pallets and a commercial garbage bin, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“Firefighters and several witnesses arrived and put out the small fires,” sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Portillo said.

Deputies took 33-year-old Marcus Anthony Fox into custody for allegedly starting the blazes.

Fox was booked into San Diego Central Jail on four counts of arson. He was being held on $50,000 bail pending arraignment, which is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

City News Service contributed to this article.