Chesare Gia Dale. San Diego Police Department photo

A search is underway for 48-year-old Chesare Gia Dale who has been missing since last week, police said Monday.

Dale was last seen Thursday by her sister in the area of 5500 Del Cerro Boulevard in the residential neighborhood of Del Cerro.

Dale is described as a woman with blonde hair, blue eyes, 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 300 pounds. She has medical conditions which place her at risk.

Dale knows how to use public transportation and is known to frequent the beaches.

Anyone with information about Dale’s whereabouts was asked to please contact the San Diego Police Department Communications Division at 619-531-2000.

City News Service contributed to this article.