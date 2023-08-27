A motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon following a CHP pursuit. Photo credit: Gilberto Gonzalez

A motorcyclist died Sunday in Escondido following a high-speed pursuit by the California Highway Patrol that began in Valley Center.

Around noon, according to reports, the CHP began tracking a yellow motorcycle. The pursuit reached Escondido and patrolmen lost the motorcycle for a short time.

They picked up the trail near East Washington and Harding Street, where the rider crashed into a vehicle. Officers preformed life-saving measures, but medics pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a hospital for unknown injuries. The area around the intersection was closed as the CHP and Escondido police investigated. Authorities did not announce what prompted the pursuit.