A firefighters approaches the vehicle as flames rise from the electrical box. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 22-year-old woman who was trying to push a vehicle off an electrical box after a collision early Saturday was electrocuted at the scene.

San Diego Police said the victim was a passenger in a 2014 Kia Forte that was traveling southbound in the 1300 block of Euclid Avenue in the Ridgeview/Webster neighborhood at about 2:30 a.m.

The Kia veered to the right, drove over the sidewalk and struck an electrical box. The driver, a 31-year-old woman, and the passenger both got out of the vehicle.

“The passenger attempted to push the vehicle off of the electrical box and was electrocuted,” according to the police report.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of minor electrical burns.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The SDPD Traffic Division is handling the investigation into the accident.

City News Service contributed to this article.