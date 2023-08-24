Authorities on Thursday released video footage of a police shooting that left a gun-wielding burglary suspect dead in La Mesa.

The Aug. 6 images show Jason Hampton, 41, pointing a 9mm pistol as La Mesa police Officer Brian Heller confronts him in a parking lot at an apartment complex in the 8000 block of University Avenue.

Hampton was standing next to the open passenger-side door of a pickup truck when Heller walked toward him in front of the parked vehicle. A second officer approached from behind. Both had body-worn cameras recording the scene.

As he came near, Heller called out the suspect’s first name, then asked, “Are you Jason?” Hampton, the subject of a felony burglary warrant, said no.

The suspect, far right behind the truck’s door, points a gun just as Officer Heller approaches. Photo credit: Screen shot, La Mesa Police Department via YouTube

After Heller called his name again, the suspect aimed a pistol at the officer from behind the door of the truck and allegedly pulled the trigger repeatedly, to no effect.

Heller responded by firing five shots at Hampton, who turned and bolted. As Hampton ran toward the street, he appeared to be trying to clear the jammed gun, according to police.

A few seconds after the first round of gunfire sounded, the fleeing suspect turned back toward Heller, his pistol still in hand, just as the officer discharged four more shots.

Hampton then fell face first onto the edge of a driveway in front of the residential complex, where he died.

The encounter resulted in no other injuries, though a passing vehicle and a building were struck by gunfire, police said.

When investigators impounded the suspect’s gun, it had a partially ejected, intact cartridge struck in its chamber, rendering it incapable of firing, according to police.

Heller has been with the La Mesa Police Department for about six years. He was placed on paid leave pending completion of investigations in the case, as is routine in instances of law enforcement shootings.

– City News Service