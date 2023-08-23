Photo via Pixabay

The leader of a Los Angeles-based residential burglary ring that prosecutors say traveled to San Diego County to burglarize dozens of homes was sentenced Wednesday to more than 45 years in state prison.

Gregory Shively, 41, was among four LA-area gang members who burglarized 38 homes between January of 2017 and February of 2018, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

Shively, described by the DA’s Office as “the organizer and ringleader of the burglary crew,” was convicted by a jury last month of 57 counts.

Prosecutors said he and his co-defendants traveled to San Diego County to commit the burglaries, then returned to Los Angeles County with property they snatched.

More than $500,000 in cash and jewelry was taken during the burglaries, 10 of which occurred while victims were inside the homes, authorities said. The DA’s Office said one victim was threatened at gunpoint when he returned home in the middle of a break-in. Throughout the spree, several dogs were also pepper-sprayed by the defendants, prosecutors said.

“This residential burglary syndicate stole the peace and safety that people are entitled to in their own homes,” San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said in a statement.

Shively was sentenced to 45 years and eight months on Tuesday. His co-defendants had all previously been convicted or pleaded guilty and were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 11 to 16 years.