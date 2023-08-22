Photo credit: newsroom.ucla.edu

A man who broke into a woman’s Encanto home and sexually assaulted her was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in state prison.

William Lawrence Davis, 29, pleaded guilty to charges of burglary and assault with intent to commit rape in connection with the May 3, 2019, attack.

Police said Davis entered the woman’s Wunderlin Avenue home and assaulted her shortly before 5:30 a.m. that day.

Along with the agreed-upon 12-year prison sentence, Davis must register as a sex offender for life.

At Davis’ sentencing hearing, Deputy District Attorney Trisha Amador read a statement from the victim, who was in attendance. In the statement, the victim wrote that one of her young children was home at the time of the break-in.

“I do not forgive him,” the victim wrote. “I want him to pay for what he did.”