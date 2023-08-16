CHP officials highlighted the results from last weekend’s “Blitz” operations at Wednesday’s press conference. Screenshot via California Highway Patrol Facebook video

Days after a flash mob cleaned out a high-end retail store in Los Angeles, the California Highway Patrol announced the arrest of 50 people involved in organized thefts in the Central Valley this past weekend.

Over the course of the two-day operation, nearly 700 assets valued at more than $60,000 were recovered and returned to the victims, CHP officials said Wednesday at a press conference.

The CHP conducted several operations as part of the Organized Retail Crime Task Force, which was formed in 2019 by Governor Gavin Newsom.

With ramped up law enforcement cooperation and activities across California, the CHP seeks to disrupt criminal operations of this nature across the state, sending a strong message that these illicit activities will not be tolerated.

“Organized retail theft is simply unacceptable,” said Newsom. “No state is investing more to tackle this type of crime — and I’m incredibly proud of the CHP, and our law enforcement and retail partners, for doubling down to keep our businesses and families safe.”

Since the inception of the task force, there have been more than 1,850 investigations into retail crimes in California that have resulted in over 1,250 arrests. One key to success is the partnership with retailers, local law enforcement and district attorneys to effectively disrupt organized retail theft rings and prosecute organized retail crimes.

Meanwhile, a search was continuing Wednesday for more than two dozen culprits who carried out a mob-style smash-and-grab robbery at Westfield Topanga Mall in Canoga Park, with Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón insisting the perpetrators will be held accountable.

The Saturday afternoon melee involving as many as 30 people inside the Nordstrom store at the mall led to the theft of merchandise valued by police at about $300,000.

CHP officials reminded the public to not attempt to intervene if you witness these crimes. They said call 9-1-1 and report retail crime tips directly through the CHP website.