Screenshot of the shoplifting from @DowntownLAScan Twitter video

Police Sunday continued to search for members of a mob of up to 50 masked and hoodie-wearing thieves who raided the Nordstrom at Westfield Topanga Mall, as Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass condemned the crime.

The mass shoplifting occurred just after 4 p.m. Saturday at the store at 21725 Victory Blvd., east of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to spokesman Pedro Muniz of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Another video of the Topanga Mall smash and grab pic.twitter.com/mzULJBtpMy — Downtown LA Scanner (@DowntownLAScan) August 13, 2023

Cell phone video posted on Twitter showed male and female suspects smashing displays and grabbing clothing and bags and running from the store.

There were 30 to 50 people involved, Muniz said.

The mall was not evacuated, he added. An ambulance was summoned to the store to treat one man who was sprayed with bear spray.

NBC4 reported that police estimated the value of the stolen items at between $60,000 and $100,000.

“What happened today at the Nordstrom in the Topanga Mall is absolutely unacceptable,” Bass said. “Those who committed these acts and acts like it in neighboring areas must be held accountable. The Los Angeles Police Department will continue to work to not only find those responsible for this incident but to prevent these attacks on retailers from happening in the future,” she added.

The heist was similar to what Glendale police described as a “flash mob” that struck the Yves Saint Laurent store at the Americana at Brand mall in Glendale at about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday.

“The suspects stole clothing and other merchandise before fleeing on foot and leaving the location in numerous vehicles,” Glendale Police Department Sgt. Victor Jackson said. “While still under investigation, the estimated loss is approximately $300,000.”

“These ‘flash mob’ burglaries involve a large, coordinated group of individuals simultaneously rushing into the store, overwhelming staff and taking it over,” Jackson added. “The suspects grab as much merchandise as possible before fleeing in multiple vehicles.”

That crime was also captured on video, which was widely circulated.

City News Service contributed to this article.