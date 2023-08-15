Police released composite drawings of the suspects based on the victims’ descriptions of the two assailants. Credit: San Diego Police Department

Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying two men who sexually assaulted a woman in the middle of the day during an attempted robbery at a Lomita-area park.

The assailants were pretending to have handguns tucked in their waistbands when they confronted the 22-year-old victim and her 27-year-old boyfriend at Skyline Hills Park and demanded cash about 1 p.m. last Thursday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Fearing for the couple’s safety, the woman’s boyfriend left to get money, SDPD Lt. Carmelin Rivera said. The would-be robbers then sexually assaulted the woman before fleeing.

Based on the victims’ descriptions of the assailants, police have created and released composite drawings of the men, who appeared to be in their late 20s or early 30s.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

City News Service contributed to this article.