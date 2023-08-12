A San Diego Police cruiser. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A teen from Guatemala was in custody Saturday, accused in the stabbing death of another man after an argument among transients in a Mira Mesa Park.

The suspect, 17, was booked into San Diego County Juvenile Hall.

San Diego police received reports of a stabbing at Mesa Verde Park, 8350 Gold Coast Drive, at 10:01 p.m. Friday.

Officers from Northeastern Division and paramedics from San Diego Fire-Rescue arrived within minutes of the original call, according to Lt. Steve Shebloski.

Upon arriving, they found a male suffering from a stab wound to his chest. Medics transported him to a local hospital, but he died there.

The victim has been tentatively identified, but his name is being withheld pending family notifications. He is described as a 22-year-old male, also from Guatemala.

Homicide detectives learned that there was a group of several transient males at the park when an argument broke out between the victim and suspect. During the confrontation, the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim at least once.

The suspect fled, Shebloski said, but returned to the park a short time later. Once there, officers made contact with him and ultimately arrested him.

Detectives searched the scene for physical evidence and are attempting to locate surveillance video and any witnesses to this incident.

No further information on the suspect will be released due to his age.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.