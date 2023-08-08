San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. Photo via @SanDiegoCounty Twitter

Authorities have released the name of a 76-year-old man who died along with his wife last week following a traffic crash in Bay Terraces.

Ernest Acuna of San Diego was riding in a car that collided with another vehicle at Jaime Avenue and South Woodman Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. Aug. 1, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

The impact ejected him from the car. He died at the scene.

Paramedics took Acuna’s 74-year-old wife, one of three passengers in the car, to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest, where she was pronounced dead early the next morning. Her name has been withheld pending family notification.

– City News Service