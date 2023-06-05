A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A patrol officer fatally shot a man acting erratically who advanced on police and pointed what was later found to be a BB pistol at them over the weekend at San Ysidro Transit Center, authorities reported Monday.

The events that led to the fatal gunfire began shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday, when the San Diego Police Department received a report of an armed man causing a disturbance on a trolley approaching the depot in the 700 block of East San Ysidro Boulevard, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department, which investigates shootings involving SDPD personnel.

After the trolley arrived at the station, officers confronted the suspect, who was holding what appeared to be a firearm, sheriff’s Lt. Joseph Jarjura said.

Ignoring the officers’ repeated orders to drop the gun, the man raised it in their direction and began approaching them, prompting one of them to shoot him repeatedly with his service rifle.

Police administered first aid, but the man, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

The gun the man was holding turned out to be a Glock-replica .177- caliber BB pistol, Jarjura said.

Deputies are currently gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Jarjura said multiple witnesses saw the suspect holding the apparent firearm and acting erratically.

When the sheriff’s department completes its investigation, it will be reviewed by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office to determine if the officers bear any criminal liability for their actions.

City News Service contributed to this article.