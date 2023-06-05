The suspect’s vehicle. Photo credit: San Diego Crime Stoppers

Authorities have publicly identified a homeless man who was fatally injured last month in a hit-and-run on a Rolando-area street.

Roger Calahan, 42, was struck by a vehicle while lying in the roadway in the 6300 block of El Cajon Boulevard shortly before 5 a.m. May 20, according to police and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Following the impact, the motorist pulled over and helped Calahan get out of the street, then got back into the vehicle and fled, police said.

Paramedics took the victim to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where he died nine days later, the county agency reported.

San Diego Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone who has information leading to an arrest.

Those with information on the suspect’s identity, location or vehicle is asked to call SDPD’s Traffic Division at 858-495-7823 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Information on how to send a web or mobile app tip is online.

City News Service contributed to this article.