Photo by Pixabay

Authorities sought public help Friday to find a hit- and-run driver who seriously injured a pedestrian who was last month in the Rolando neighborhood.

The injury took place at 4:56 a.m. on May 20 in the 6300 block of El Cajon Boulevard.

A vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was lying in the street, said Officer David O’Brien of the San Diego Police Department

“The driver of the vehicle stopped and assisted the pedestrian out of the road,” O’Brien said. “The driver then fled the scene.”

The 42-year-old pedestrian was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was treated for serious injuries.

According to a SDPD news release Friday, the driver was in a black sport-utility vehicle, possibly a Cadillac.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone who has information leading to an arrest.

Those information on the suspect’s identity, location or vehicle is asked to call SDPD’s Traffic Division at 858-495-7823 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Information on how to send a web or mobile app tip is at www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

–City News Service