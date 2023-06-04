A San Diego police cruiser. Photo courtesy OnScene.TV

A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle Sunday in the Gaslamp, police said.

The victim, 27, was in a crosswalk, but proceeding “against the red hand” signal in the 800 block of Fifth Avenue at about 12:36 a.m. Sunday.

San Diego police said he was hit by a 2023 GMC Yukon driven by a 54-year-old man as it approached 500 E. St.

The pedestrian was rushed to a hospital to be treated for a brain bleed.

Police added that alcohol was not a factor in the accident, and no arrests were reported.

– City News Service