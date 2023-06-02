A Sheriff’s traffic checkpoint. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego Sheriff’s Department

The San Diego County Sheriff announced plans for a DUI and license checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Poway on Friday night.

Deputies will be stopping drivers from 8 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday to check for alcohol or marijuana impairment as well as proper licensing.

Law enforcement frequently announces checkpoints in advance because of the deterrent effect on people who might drink or smoke to excess and then get behind the wheel.

The sheriff’s department said the location would be chosen based on a past record of drunk-driving crashes.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.