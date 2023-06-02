Crime-scene tape rests across the Toyota Tacoma. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A motorist overshot a parking space at a Poway medical complex Friday, sending the pickup truck she was driving crashing into a building.

The Toyota Tacoma plowed into the structure in the 15700 block of Pomerado Road just before 1 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

No injuries were reported, Lt. Gavin Lanning said.

The woman who had been driving the vehicle was believed to have accidentally stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake pedal while trying to park, OnScene.TV reported.