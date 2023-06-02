Jose Jonathan “Johnny” Garcia was gunned down on July 19, 2021. Courtesy GoFundMe

A Northern California man who gunned another man down in the Gaslamp Quarter nearly two years ago was sentenced Friday to 16 years in state prison.

Lord Gabriel, 27, who was a resident of the Contra Costa County city of Pittsburg, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a voluntary manslaughter charge for shooting 25-year-old Jose Jonathan Garcia just before 2 a.m. on July 19, 2021.

Garcia, a San Diego resident, was shot at the end of a fight that erupted during an argument in the 500 block of Island Avenue, near Fifth Avenue, according to Lt. Michelle Velovich of the San Diego Police Department. After the gunfire, the shooter fled in a car with at least two other people, she said.

Arriving officers found several people rendering aid to Garcia. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Gabriel was arrested in Tucson, Arizona about 15 hours after the shooting.