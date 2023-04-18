Jose Jonathan “Johnny” Garcia. Courtesy GoFundMe

A man who gunned down another man in the Gaslamp Quarter nearly two years ago pleaded guilty Tuesday to a voluntary manslaughter charge.

Lord Gabriel, 26, who was a resident of the Contra Costa County city of Pittsburg, is slated to be sentenced to 16 years in state prison for shooting Jose Jonathan Garcia just before 2 a.m. on July 19, 2021.

Garcia, 25, of San Diego, was shot at the end of a fight that erupted during an argument on Island Avenue near Fifth Avenue, according to Lt. Michelle Velovich of the San Diego Police Department. After the gunfire, the shooter fled in a car with at least two other people, she said.

Arriving officers found several people rendering aid to Garcia, who was taken to a hospital, and pronounced dead.

Authorities arrested Gabriel in Tucson about 15 hours after the shooting.

– City News Service