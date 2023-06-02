First responders performed life saving measures including CPR before transporting the victim to the hospital. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

An early morning argument in a neighborhood near Petco Park escalated Friday into a shooting that left a man dead.

The gunfire in the 1600 block of Logan Avenue in Barrio Logan erupted shortly before 6 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Patrol officers arrived to find a 53-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. His name was withheld pending family notification.

The nature of the dispute between the victim and the unidentified killer — described only as male — was not immediately clear.

“What is known is the victim got into some type of a verbal confrontation … shortly before he was shot,” Shebloski said. “After the victim was shot, several people fled the area on foot, including the (shooter).”

Homicide detectives were canvassing the neighborhood in search of witnesses and any surveillance video that may have captured images of the fatal shooting.

“Due to the numerous people (who) fled the area immediately after the shooting, there is no suspect description at this time,” the lieutenant said Friday afternoon.

City News Service contributed to this article.