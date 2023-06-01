National City Police Chief Jose Tellez Thursday received the Centurion Award for Officer of the Year. Photo courtesy

National City Police Chief Jose Tellez Thursday received the Centurion Award for Officer of the Year.

According to the National City Police Department, Tellez didn’t know he would be receiving the award from the National City Chamber of Commerce before his planned retirement later this year.

In a recommendation letter, Assistant Chief Alejandro Hernandez wrote that Tellez deserved the award. He said Tellez’s “professionalism, integrity and policing methods serve as a model, not only to our department, but to the entire law enforcement community.”

“Chief Tellez is an esteemed and highly accomplished law enforcement professional with over three decades of experience in policing,” Hernandez wrote. “Since 2019, Chief Tellez has served as (police chief), where he has exhibited exceptional leadership qualities, a steadfast commitment to community policing and proven track record of success in reducing crime and improving public safety.”

During his 34-year career, Tellez has shown “a proven track record of success in reducing crime and improving public safety,” Hernandez wrote. “Under his leadership, the National City Police Department has implemented a number of innovative programs and initiatives aimed at improving police- community relations and reducing crime.”

According to Hernandez, Tellez’s most notable achievement is the design and administration of the department’s Community Policing Plan, which includes more public interaction with officers and staff, efficient communication with patrol officers and partnerships with community organizations.

“The success of Chief Tellez’s leadership abilities, philosophy, motivation and methods can be measured by the officers who look up to him as a leader, a mentor and a friend,” Hernandez added.

–City News Service