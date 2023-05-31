The mother of Ashli Babbitt, a Jan. 6 rioter from San Diego who was shot and killed by Capitol Police, was arrested on Tuesday evening following a confrontation with a protester outside the Washington, D.C. prison where many of the rioters are being held.

Michelle “Micki” Witthoeft, 58, of Spring Valley was taken into custody on preliminary charges of simple assault and destruction of property, both misdemeanors.

According to D.C. Metro Police, a woman reported that Witthoeft assaulted her by shoving her and damaging a blowhorn she was carrying.

Video footage of the incident shows a counter-protester walking away from Witthoeft while making an offensive gesture. Witthoeft then follows the woman and shoves her multiple times before grabbing the blowhorn and throwing it on the ground.

The altercation occurred during a Memorial Day march organized by supporters of those who were detained for their involvement in the Capitol attack.

Witthoeft was arrested earlier this year for allegedly blocking traffic on Capitol grounds on the two-year anniversary of the death of her daughter. Those charges were later dropped.