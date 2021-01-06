Protester Shot and Killed Inside U.S. Capitol Was From Ocean Beach

Share This Article:

A woman who was fatally shot inside the U.S. Capitol during Wednesday’s insurrection was an Air Force veteran from Ocean Beach, according to multiple reports.

KUSI News, citing the woman’s husband, identified her as Ashli Babbitt, a 14-year Air Force veteran.

Her husband, who did not travel to Washington, D.C., told the station Babbitt was a fierce supporter of President Donald Trump.

Fox5 in Washington, D.C., also confirmed her identity, citing Babbitt’s mother-in-law.

The San Diego Union-Tribune, citing business records, said Babbitt was the CEO of Fowler’s Pool Service & Supply, Inc. in Spring Valley. Her husband is listed as the company’s chief financial officer.

Babbitt’s ex-husband, Timothy McEntee, told the U-T she was “a wonderful woman with a big heart and a strong mind.”

“I am in a state of shock and feel absolutely terrible for her family,” McEntee wrote. “She loved America with all her heart. It’s truly a sad day.”

Hundreds of Trump supporters entered the Capitol building and vandalized it on Wednesday in a bid to overturn his election defeat, forcing Congress to postpone a session that would have certified Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

A protester from New Jersey told Washington CBS affiliate WUSA he witnessed the woman being shot after police and other law enforcement officials warned people to get back.

“Well, we had stormed into the chambers inside, and there was a young lady who rushed to the windows; a number of police and Secret Service were saying, ‘Get back, get down, get out of the way,'” he said. “She didn’t heed the call and as we kind of raced up to grab people and pull them back, they shot her in the neck, and she fell back on me.”

The man told the local television station he saw blood coming from the woman’s mouth and neck and nose.

“It could have been me, but she went first,” he said.

Babbitt was shot by police when she and others broke into the Capitol and attempted to go into the House chamber, said Washington Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee in a news conference.

Babbitt and the others were confronted by plain-clothed U.S. Capitol police officers, and one officer fired at her, Contee said.

“She was transported to a local hospital, where after all life-saving efforts failed, she was pronounced deceased,” Contee said, adding that the department was not releasing her name publicly pending notification of her family.

The department’s internal affairs division is investigating the shooting, he said.

Babbitt was one of four people who died at or near the Capitol Wednesday, Contee said. Three other people suffered apparent medical emergencies.

Updated at 10:46 p.m. Jan. 6, 2021

— Staff and Wire Reports

