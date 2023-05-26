A Falck ambulance at a crime scene. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 40-year-old man died after he was ejected from his moped in Bay Terraces, the San Diego Police Department reported Friday.

Just after 11 p.m. on Thursday, the victim was riding his moped near the 7100 block of Paradise Valley Road when a 66-year-old man driving a 2016 Nissan Maxima did not see the rider and struck him from behind, according to police.

The 40-year-old was ejected from the moped and suffered fatal injuries.

The 66-year-old man was arrested for likely being under the influence, police said.

The department’s traffic division is investigating the fatal crash.