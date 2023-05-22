The crushed Toyota Prius after the fatal crash last Thursday. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Authorities Monday publicly identified a 39-year-old woman who was fatally injured last week in a Mission Bay-area traffic collision that also killed a motorcyclist.

Donna Munoz of Los Angeles was riding in the front seat of a Toyota Prius that was struck by a Honda CBR600RR sport motorcycle on West Mission Bay Drive shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday, according to San Diego police and the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

The wreck occurred when the motorcyclist tried to pass the Prius on the right just before the driver started to make a right-hand turn onto Quivira Road, SDPD Officer David O’Brien said.

The rider of the two-wheeler, a 34-year-old man whose name has not been released, died at the scene of the accident. Paramedics took Munoz to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The collision left another woman in the Prius with minor injuries, according to police. The 42-year-old man behind the wheel of the car and two juvenile passengers were not hurt, O’Brien said.

City News Service contributed to this article.