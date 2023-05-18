San Diego police car. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Two people died Thursday in a morning collision between a car and a motorcycle near Mission Bay.

The fatal wreck, between a motorcycle and a sedan, occurred shortly before 9 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

A 34-year-old man riding a Honda CBR600RR sport bike west on West Mission Bay Drive, Officer David O’Brien said, tried to pass a Toyota Prius on the right. The driver of the sedan was making a right-hand turn toward Dana Landing Road at the time.

The resulting crash sent the motorcyclist tumbling into the intersection. He died at the scene.

There were five occupants in the Prius, police said. One, a 39-year-old woman in the front seat, suffered critical injuries. Paramedics took her to a hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

The victims’ names were withheld pending family notification.

The collision left another woman in the Prius with an abrasion, according to police. The male driver, 42, of the car and two juvenile passengers were uninjured, O’Brien said.

– City News Service