The photos police released that led to an arrest in the Barrio Logan attempted sexual assault case. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego Police Department

A man already behind bars on unrelated charges was re-booked Thursday on suspicion of sneaking into a Barrio Logan resident’s home and trying to sexually assault her, police said.

Darius Dewayne Hargrove, 28, allegedly entered the woman’s home in the 2800 block of Boston Avenue while she was asleep and attacked her about 3 a.m. March 25, according to the San Diego Police Department.

“The victim was able to get away and called police, but the (assailant) ran away before the officers arrived,” sex-crimes Lt. Carmelin Rivera said.

Two weeks later, the department released photos of the suspected perpetrator and sought the public’s help in identifying him. The tips that resulted led to Hargrove’s arrest on suspicion of burglary and assault with intent to commit rape.

Hargrove – who had been jailed April 20 on suspicion of arson, narcotics offenses, violating a court order and lewd and disorderly conduct – is being held on $1.09 million bail.

Arraignment in the sexual-assault case is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

– City News Service