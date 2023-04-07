The man police are trying to identify in the attempted sexual assault case. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego Police Department

Authorities reached out Friday for help in identifying a man who allegedly sneaked into a Barrio Logan resident’s home overnight and tried to sexually assault her.

The intruder, who appeared to be 25 to 30 years old, attacked the sleeping woman at her residence in the 2800 block of Boston Avenue about 3 a.m. on Saturday March 25, according to the San Diego Police Department.

“The victim was able to get away and called the police,” Lt. Carmelin Rivera said. “The (assailant) fled before officers arrived.”

The perpetrator was described as a roughly 5-foot-9-inch, 180-pound man with a mustache and goatee.

At the time of the crime, the man was wearing light-colored pants, a black-hooded sweatshirt with a red Reebok logo on the front, a white-and-black-checkered hooded zip-up jacket and white shoes with black laces. He carried a gray-green backpack made of flower-print fabric.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

– City News Service