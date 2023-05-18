Clark Kelly. Photo credit: Screen shot, CBS8.com

An 88-year-old veterinarian who died after an alleged attempted break-in at his Rolando clinic died of a heart attack caused by stress, a medical examiner testified Thursday.

The testimony came in the preliminary hearing of Patrick O’Brien, who is charged with murder in the death of Clark Kelly, a longtime vet at Boulevard Animal Clinic on El Cajon Boulevard.

Dr. Steven Campman, San Diego County’s chief ME, testified that though Kelly died of a heart attack on June 15, 2022, the death was classified as a homicide.

“In a circumstance when the stress is outside an activity of daily living … then the death can be classified as a homicide,” Campman said.

On cross examination, O’Brien’s defense attorney, Peter Will, questioned Campman about Kelly’s extensive history of cardiac issues.

Campman said in his opinion, if not for the “precipitating event” of the alleged attempted break-in, Kelly would not have died.

According to preliminary hearing testimony, Kelly also suffered a head injury from an impact either with the floor or a desk. Campman said it could not be determined whether he was knocked to the ground by another person or if he fell on his own.

O’Brien, 38, was arrested near the clinic. According to testimony, witnesses pointed O’Brien out to officers who found him sitting near a trash bin about 30 feet from the clinic.

Kristian Howard testified that he was at a nearby liquor store when a woman ran into the store asking for help. The woman, who he later learned was Kelly’s wife, said a man was “trying to break into our place,” Howard testified.

Howard and another man walked over and saw O’Brien outside the clinic. O’Brien told the men, “I just bought the place.”

Later, Howard and Kelly’s wife entered the clinic and found the veterinarian on the floor in a pool of blood.

Howard said he found a cell phone nearby with an emergency dispatcher on the line. The 911 call Kelly placed was played in court.

On the call, he can be heard telling the dispatcher, “There’s an intruder who’s broken into the clinic.”

The preliminary hearing resumes Friday morning. At the conclusion of the hearing, a judge will rule whether the evidence is sufficient to have O’Brien stand trial on the charges.

– City News Service