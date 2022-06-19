A San Diego Police cruiser. File photo

A man who died after a confrontation with a possible burglar at a veterinary clinic in the Rolando neighborhood was identified Sunday as Clark Kelly, 88, and a resident of San Diego, police said.

Kelly died at a hospital Wednesday while being treated for a head wound he received during the attempted burglary, said Lt. Steve Sheblocki of the San Diego Police Department. The exact cause of his death was pending by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers found a citizen detaining a man behind the clinic in the 7000 block of El Cajon Boulevard and the suspect was taken into custody.

Patrick O’Brien, 37, and a resident of San Diego, was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of one count of murder.

“At this time, it appears the victim interrupted a possible burglary to the veterinary clinic and a confrontation ensued between the suspect and the elderly victim,” Sheblocki said. “During that confrontation the victim sustained injuries, including the head wound.”

SDPD Homicide detectives were called to the scene and were investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

