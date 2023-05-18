A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 27-year-old man found wounded in Otay Mesa two months ago died this week, police said.

Daniel Flores of San Diego was discovered lying in the street in the 1700 block of Cactus Road shortly after 6 a.m. March 4, suffering from a gunshot to his upper body.

Though the victim’s health stabilized for several weeks during his hospitalization, his condition then began deteriorating. He died Tuesday, San Diego police homicide Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

The events that led to the fatal shooting remain unknown. No suspects in the case have been identified, according to police. At the time of the shooting, investigators said Flores was uncooperative and refused to provide a statement regarding the incident.

“Detectives are in the process of reviewing evidence collected during the preliminary investigation and are attempting to locate and interview any possible witnesses to this incident,” the lieutenant said Thursday.

– City News Service