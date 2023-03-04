A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 27-year-old man was seriously wounded Saturday when he was shot in the neck in the Otay Mesa neighborhood, police said.

San Diego Police Department officers responded at 6:07 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Cactus Road to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, Officer David O’Brien said.

The victim was found lying in the street suffering from a single gunshot wound to the neck and was rushed to a hospital in serious condition, the officer said.

He was uncooperative with officers and refused to provide a statement regarding the incident, O’Brien said.

No witnesses were located and the suspect was being sought by police.

SDPD Southern Division officers were investigating the shooting.

–City News Service