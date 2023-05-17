A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 23-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after her car was vandalized near Valencia Park, the San Diego Police Department reported Wednesday.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the woman was stopped in her 2023 Nissan Altima near the 300 block of Thrush Street waiting for an ambulance to pass when an unidentified man vandalized her car, according to the SDPD.

The woman got out of her car to assess the damage caused by the vandal, and when she did — the suspect drove away and struck the woman with his vehicle, according to police.

She suffered a fractured femur and a large laceration to her calf, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that were serious by not life threatening, police said.

The vandal also struck a Chevrolet Malibu and a parked car during his escape, according to the SDPD. The SDPD’s Traffic Division were investigating the hit-and-run and looking for the suspect.