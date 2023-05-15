An Escondido Police cruiser. Photo courtesy Escondido Police.

A man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding went off an Escondido road and struck a light pole, authorities said Monday.

The single-vehicle crash was reported around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Escondido Boulevard just north of Washington Avenue, according to the Escondido Police Department.

Arriving officers found the man unresponsive and began CPR, police said.

Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name was not released pending notification of relatives.

It was not immediately known whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call Officer Jake Houchin at 760-839-4704.