Officers inspect the wrecked Mercedes sedan in Vista. Photo by Gilberto Gonzalez/SoCal News Outlet

A driver was killed when his black Mercedes sedan crashed into a utility pole in Vista, the San Diego Sheriff‘s department reported Sunday.

The crash happened at about 11:25 p.m. Saturday on North Melrose Drive near the intersection with Tatum Street, according to Deputy Jason Malson.

The victim was driving southbound on Melrose and veered off the west side of the roadway into the pole, Malson said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was unknown whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, Malson said.

The department’s Vista Traffic Division was handling the investigation.

City News Service contributed to this article.