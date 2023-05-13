Police officers at the scene of the shooting in City Heights. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 21-year-old man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a 22-year-old man in the City Heights neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened at 11:52 p.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Van Dyke Avenue, according to Lt. Jud Campbell of the San Diego Police Department.

Officers from the department’s Mid City Division responded to the call and located a man down in a driveway suffering from at least one gunshot wound, the lieutenant said.

Paramedics were called to the scene and the man was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was identified, but his name was not immediately released.

While officers were at the scene, Alan Bahena was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and booked Saturday into San Diego Central Jail as homicide detectives continued to investigate the case.

“Preliminary information gathered indicates that Bahena and the victim as well as other people were gathered in the driveway,” Campbell said. “Bahena and the victim are acquaintances. At some point, Bahena fired a gun that struck the victim at least once. It is unknown at this point what circumstances led up to the shooting.”

Bahena is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Central Division Felony Court, according to jail records.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.