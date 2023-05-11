San Diego police at the scene of an Otay Mesa shooting; to the upper left is the Nissan involved in the incident. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Authorities on Thursday publicly identified a young man killed last week in a suspected gang shooting.

Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire shortly after 7 p.m. Friday found Robert Simmons, 20, wounded at Montgomery-Waller Community Park in the 3000 block of Coronado Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Simmons died at the scene.

Paramedics took another gunshot victim, a 19-year-old man, to a hospital for treatment of apparently non-life-threatening wounds.

Investigators have determined that the two victims and a third youth had just arrived at the Otay Mesa park together when they were confronted by another group of males, at least one of whom issued a gang challenge, Lt. Jud Campbell said.

The possible gang members then hurled bottles at the victims before one or more of the suspects began shooting, Campbell said. After Simmons and his companion were hit, the assailants fled, possibly in a white sedan.

No suspects in the case have been identified, according to police, who called it “an open and ongoing investigation.”

– City News Service