San Diego police at the scene of an Otay Mesa shooting; to the upper left is the Nissan involved in the incident. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A fatal shooting has been reported in the area of Beyer Boulevard and Coronado Avenue, near Montgomery-Waller Recreation Center in Otay Mesa, according to San Diego police.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene after reports of shots fired at 7:03 p.m. There’s no suspect description, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the San Diego police’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293.

Video from the OnScene.TV showed a man lying on his back with his arms above his head beside the open driver’s side door of a black Nissan Sentra. An officer stood watch but no medics were nearby.

– Staff and wire reports

Updated 9:40 p.m. May 5, 2023