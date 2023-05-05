A fatal shooting has been reported in the area of Beyer Boulevard and Coronado Avenue, near Montgomery-Waller Recreation Center in Otay Mesa, according to San Diego police.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene after reports of shots fired at 7:03 p.m. There’s no suspect description, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the San Diego police’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293.
Video from the OnScene.TV showed a man lying on his back with his arms above his head beside the open driver’s side door of a black Nissan Sentra. An officer stood watch but no medics were nearby.
– Staff and wire reports
Updated 9:40 p.m. May 5, 2023