Police at the scene of the April 7 shooting in San Ysidro. Courtesy OnScene.TV

An 18-year-old man suspected in a fatal shooting last month in San Ysidro has been arrested, authorities reported Thursday.

Jacob Christopher Kozik was taken into custody in San Bernardino on Wednesday in connection with the death of Carlos Arvizu, 20, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire about 10:30 p.m. April 7 found Arvizu in the 100 block of East Park Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

Paramedics took Arvizu to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead shortly after arrival.

Investigators determined that the shooter opened fire from inside a vehicle that pulled up alongside Arvizu in a front of a home, the lieutenant said.

Police have not released a suspected motive for the shooting.

Kozik was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder and issuing criminal threats. His arraignment in the case is tentatively scheduled for Friday afternoon.

– City News Service