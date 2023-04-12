Police at the scene of the shooting in San Ysidro. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a young man who was fatally shot last week in a neighborhood just north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire about 10:30 p.m. Friday found Carlos Arvizu, 20, in the 100 block of East Park Avenue in San Ysidro, suffering from gunshot trauma to his upper body, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took Arvizu to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators have determined that the shooter or shooters opened fire on the victim from inside a vehicle that pulled up alongside him in a front of a home, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

Police have no descriptions of the killer or killers, or the involved vehicle.

“It is still early in the investigation, and little is known about the circumstances leading up to (Arvizu’s) death, other than the victim was apparently visiting friends at a residence in the area when he was confronted (and) shot at least one time,” Shebloski said Wednesday.

“Homicide detectives are currently canvassing the neighborhood, looking for any potential evidence or witnesses who may be able to assist in solving this crime.”

— City News Service