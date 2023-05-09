Crime scene tape across the sidewalk where the victim was found. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Violent crime increased by 2% across all jurisdictions in San Diego County last year, but the rate remained below the national average, and less than half the peak in the early 1990s, SANDAG reported Tuesday.

The county’s regional planning agency said in its annual crime report that the rate of violent crimes rose from 3.77 per thousand residents in 2021 to 3.84 in 2022. That compares with a peak rate of 9.76 per thousand in 1992 and the most recent national average of 3.99.

Though there were 9% fewer homicides and a 12% decline in rapes in 2022, robberies increased by 10% and aggravated assaults by 1%.

“Despite the increase, the surge in violent crime was relatively low compared to other metropolitan cities in the U.S. The San Diego region is still among the safest in the country,” said Dr. Octavio Rodriguez Ferreira, SANDAG’s principal criminal justice researcher.

The county’s largest jurisdiction, San Diego, had a 3% increase in violent crime in 2022 led by a spike in robberies, but homicides, rapes and assaults declined.

Lemon Grove had the highest rate of violent crimes at 6.26 per thousand residents, followed by El Cajon at 5.18, National City at 5.13, Oceanside at 4.76, the Spring Valley area at 4.41 and San Diego at 4.28.

There were a total of 86 hate crimes reported in 2022, up 6% from 2021. Of those crimes, 64% were motivated by race, ethnicity, or national origin; 22% by sexual orientation; 13% by religion; and 1% by disability.

The property crime rate was 5% lower in 2022 compared to 2021, and the second lowest in the past 43 years. In terms of dollar value, over $304 million worth of property was stolen in 2022.

Since 1980, SANDAG has reported crime statistics for the region through a cooperative agreement with local law enforcement agencies.