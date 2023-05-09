San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 23-year-old man was hospitalized after he fell from his bicycle while trying to “land a trick” near the Civic Center, the San Diego Police Department said Tuesday.

Just after 7 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of 2nd Avenue, according to police.

Once officers arrived at the scene, the victim was found with an open fracture to his right ankle. He told police he suffered the injury while trying to land a trick on his bike.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department.

No motor vehicles were involved in the solo injury accident, police said.