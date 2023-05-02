San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 26-year-old man who was killed last week in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 805 in Chula Vista.

Francisco Guzman of Escondido was riding to the north through Chula Vista in a carpool lane about 6 a.m. Wednesday when the driver of a pickup truck traveling alongside him changed lanes directly in his path near Telegraph Canyon Road, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Trying to avoid a collision, Guzman braked and laid down his 2001 Kawasaki two-wheeler on its side on the roadway, then slid into the back of the truck, suffering severe blunt-force injuries, the agency reported.

Paramedics took Guzman to UCSD Medical Center in San Diego, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

City News Service contributed to this article.