A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

An unidentified man was killed Wednesday when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into the back of a tow truck parked in a center median on Interstate 805 in Chula Vista.

The 2001 Kawasaki two-wheeler rear-ended the service vehicle on the northbound side of the freeway near Telegraph Canyon Road about 6 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Paramedics took the motorcyclist, who was believed to be about 30 years old, to UCSD Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, CHP spokesman Samuel Mendoza said.

No other injuries were reported.

City News Service contributed to this article.