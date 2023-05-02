Ronald Shazun Perry (L) and Daniel Ethridge. Credit: San Diego Crime Stoppers

Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in tracking down two suspected gang members who allegedly took part in the slaying of a man found fatally shot in a car at a Lemon Grove intersection.

Daniel Ethridge, 34, and Ronald Shazun Perry, 32, are wanted in connection with the death of 39-year-old Gregory Moore on March 18, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Shortly after 10 p.m. that day, deputies responding to report of gunfire found Moore mortally wounded in a vehicle at Lemon Grove and San Miguel avenues, Lt. Joseph Jarjura said. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ethridge and Perry, both of whom have prior convictions for assault with a deadly weapon and firearm offenses, are believed to belong to a local street gang and should be considered armed and dangerous, Jarjura said.

Authorities have disclosed no suspected motive for the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.