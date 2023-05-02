Photo by Alexander Nguyen

Authorities were seeking public help Tuesday in locating a possible suspect in a fatal crash on southbound Interstate 805.

Just after 9 a.m. Saturday, a 75-year-old man was driving a 1993 Nissan pickup truck southbound when a commercial vehicle, described as tow truck towing a mini excavator, swayed back-and-fourth and caused the Nissan to lose control, travel down a dirt embankment, overturn and strike a light pole, according to the CHP.

It was unclear if the commercial vehicle hit the Nissan, but the two occupants of the Nissan were not wearing their seatbelts and were ejected onto the roadway after striking the pole, the CHP said.

One person died at the scene, and the second was taken to Mercy Hospital with major injuries, according to authorities.

Authorities are looking for the commercial vehicle. Anyone with information about the fatal crash was urged to contact the CHP at 858-293-6000.

–City News Service