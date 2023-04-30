U.S. Geological Survey map shows the location of the earthquake swarms.

The Salton Sea area in Imperial County was shaken on Saturday and Sunday by a swarm of moderate earthquakes, the largest of which registered 4.5-magnitude, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The first swarm, totaling three earthquakes, struck beginning at 9:39 p.m. Saturday in the town of Heber near the Mexican border.

Then a single 3.4-magnitude temblor struck at 10:56 p.m. southeast of Ocotillo Wells near the border between San Diego and Imperial counties.

Finally a second swarm started up just after midnight on Sunday along the east shore of the Salton Sea, directly north of Heber. This swarm totaled eight separate quakes.

All of the quakes registered 2.8 magnitude or greater.

There were no reports of damage from any of the quakes.